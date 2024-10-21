Sign up
Photo 3230
In Search Of The Cave Man
This is the tunnel that goes down under Carreg Cennen Castle; I didn't have a torch with me so I only could so far in search of the cave man!
Taken with the flash on which was the only light I had.
It was a bit slippery & very dark, I had to turn around because it was to risky; so next time I'll be bringing a torch with me.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3259
photos
55
followers
76
following
3252
3253
3254
3255
3256
3257
3258
3259
Views
1
Album
365
Tags
dark
,
stone
,
tunnel
,
view
,
rock
,
landscape
,
orange
,
castle
,
scary
,
brown
,
cave
,
rocky
,
carved
,
texture
,
arch
,
inside
,
historic
,
indoors
,
strata
,
arched
,
passageway
