In Search Of The Cave Man by ajisaac
Photo 3230

In Search Of The Cave Man

This is the tunnel that goes down under Carreg Cennen Castle; I didn't have a torch with me so I only could so far in search of the cave man!

Taken with the flash on which was the only light I had.

It was a bit slippery & very dark, I had to turn around because it was to risky; so next time I'll be bringing a torch with me.

21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
Photo Details

