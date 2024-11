Exit Stage Left

A little collage of one of my local town's buildings refurbishment, which is great to see.



This building has been lying unused for quite some time and its in between a vegan café on one side & a fish & chip restaurant and takeaway on the other side; both very popular places, so I am sure that both businesses are extremely happy that their neighbour is being re-purposed, what into I am not sure, but at least it will look a lot smarter than the fist picture on the left.