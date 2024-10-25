Previous
Next
The man in red by ajisaac
Photo 3234

The man in red

I don't think 'The man in red' noticed me as I marched up to the top of the hill and marched all the way down again!! And I used to Ninja camera skills to snap him unnoticed a few time too!

I believe he was photographing the birds along the river banks below and not taking a snap of Paxton's Tower you can see in the distance.
25th October 2024 25th Oct 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
893% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact