Photo 3234
The man in red
I don't think 'The man in red' noticed me as I marched up to the top of the hill and marched all the way down again!! And I used to Ninja camera skills to snap him unnoticed a few time too!
I believe he was photographing the birds along the river banks below and not taking a snap of Paxton's Tower you can see in the distance.
25th October 2024
25th Oct 24
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
hat
,
red
,
green
,
camera
,
outside
,
tripod
,
man
,
grass
,
fun
,
color
,
trees
,
woods
,
view
,
hill
,
outdoors
,
river
,
landscape
,
cap
,
building
,
tower
,
collage
,
caught
,
candid
,
montage
,
colour
,
countryside
