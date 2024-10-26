Previous
Covered up in rust by ajisaac
Photo 3236

Covered up in rust

Wonderful old 'traditional' cottages in secluded wooded valley using corrugated iron roof covering that is slowly rusting.
26th October 2024 26th Oct 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
