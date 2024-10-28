Previous
Graven Growth by ajisaac
Photo 3236

Graven Growth

A very dark, overcast day as an air of the mysterious to this moss-like covering on one of the gravestones in the grounds of St Bridget's Church in St Brides, a small coastal village in West Wales.

What is interesting the moss-like covering is only on the sheltered side of the gravestone; the windward side is pretty much clean.
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
