The Blue Boar

Saw this mural on one of the buildings in the town of St Clears, Carmarthenshire and wondered what the blue boar was all about.



Had to do a bit of research but found the following information;



The wild boar is the emblem of St Clears but to the Iron Age Celts it was a symbol of strength. The image of the boar with its hackles raised adorned the weapons, shields and bodies of Celtic warriors.



Wild boars were hunted locally and this practice is reflected in the appearance of Twrch Trwyth and the legendary hunt in the tale of Culhwch and Olwen.



Images of this can be seen on the bridge over the River Cynin in Pentre Road.



In the 19th Century the boar was adopted as the crest on the Seal of the St Clears Town Corporation and references are contained in local place names.



Taken from St Clears Town Heritage Trail Info Webpage.