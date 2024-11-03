Previous
The Coat Of Many Colours by ajisaac
Photo 3195

The Coat Of Many Colours

A lot milder toady, but windy (but not cold); so strolling along one of the local beaches was this lady with 'A coat of many colours'.

Snap and processed with an ink wash theme.
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
