Photo 3236
Grin
Um this cheeky grey squirrel has a 'grin' on its face after raiding the bird food in our garden; at one time he was having a sparring match with a large starling and group of sparrows....!!!
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
eyes
,
face
,
ears
,
outside
,
nose
,
animal
,
fun
,
eye
,
view
,
outdoors
,
hands
,
close-up
,
garden
,
grey
,
tail
,
whiskers
,
candid
,
fur
,
grin
,
mouth
,
humour
