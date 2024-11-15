Previous
Waterside Wintry Reflections by ajisaac
Photo 3240

Waterside Wintry Reflections

A very wintry day, not cold, but a washy greyish colour, walking along the Millennium Way in the town of Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, with blocks of waterside apartments near the coastal route.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
