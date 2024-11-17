Previous
Cats of Kidwelly by ajisaac
Photo 3242

Cats of Kidwelly

Kidwelly seems to like cats; following on from yesterdays shot, here is another mural of the 'Cats of Kidwelly', which resides on a ruined chapel in the high street.
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
