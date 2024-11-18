Sign up
Previous
Photo 3241
Before The Fall
Only three leaves left.....before the Fall.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
white
,
sky
,
outside
,
golden
,
leaves
,
leaf
,
branches
,
view
,
outdoors
,
frame
,
landscape
,
orange
,
three
,
autumn
,
brown
,
bronze
,
colour
,
framed
,
minimal
,
autumnal
,
minimalistic
