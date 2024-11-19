So You Wanna Be A Rock N Roll Star

Here's the advice from those who've gone before.



So You Want to Be a Rock ’n’ Roll Star

Song by The Byrds



'So you want to be a rock and roll star?

Then listen now to what I say

Just get an electric guitar

Then take some time and learn how to play

And with your hair swung right

And your pants too tight, it's gonna be all right

Then it's time to go downtown

Where the agent man won't let you down

Sell your soul to the company

Who are waiting there to sell plastic ware

And in a week or two if you make the charts

The girls'll tear you apart

The price you paid for your riches and fame

Was it all a strange game? You're a little insane

The money, the fame, and the public acclaim

Don't forget what you are, you're a rock and roll star

La, la la la la la, la la la la la la

La la la la la



Songwriters: Christopher Hillman / Joan McGuiness

