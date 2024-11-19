So You Wanna Be A Rock N Roll Star

So You Want to Be a Rock ’n’ Roll Star
Song by The Byrds
'So you want to be a rock and roll star?
Then listen now to what I say
Just get an electric guitar
Then take some time and learn how to play
And with your hair swung right
And your pants too tight, it's gonna be all right
Then it's time to go downtown
Where the agent man won't let you down
Sell your soul to the company
Who are waiting there to sell plastic ware
And in a week or two if you make the charts
The girls'll tear you apart
The price you paid for your riches and fame
Was it all a strange game? You're a little insane
The money, the fame, and the public acclaim
Don't forget what you are, you're a rock and roll star
La, la la la la la, la la la la la la
La la la la la