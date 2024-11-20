Previous
Reflecting by ajisaac
Reflecting

Wonderful autumnal/wintry reflections along the River Teifi in the Coedmor Estate about 10 minutes drive away.

The River appears very still but it runs deep through the Cilgerran Gorge.
ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
