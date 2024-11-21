Previous
River of Trees by ajisaac
River of Trees

When enjoying the woodlands I walk in I always take a look up; when you do you see things form a different perspective; like 'the river of trees'.
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
