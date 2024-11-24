Sign up
Previous
Photo 3255
When Eternity Shall Fail
Not sure this qualifies for the 'Five plus Two' for the love of selfies or not?
My shot is called 'When eternity shall fail'; of myself being sucked into the vortex of time....or something like that....!!!
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
2
2
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
dark
self-portrait
black
motion
portrait
eyes
face
nose
shadows
mouth
selfie
pov
humour
icm
radial
fiveplustwo-mementomori
#fiveplustwo-mementomori
#when-eternity-has-failed
kali
ace
It fits! Well done, and thanks for playing
November 25th, 2024
Angela
ace
Really inventive though!
November 25th, 2024
