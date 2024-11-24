Previous
When Eternity Shall Fail by ajisaac
Photo 3255

When Eternity Shall Fail

Not sure this qualifies for the 'Five plus Two' for the love of selfies or not?

My shot is called 'When eternity shall fail'; of myself being sucked into the vortex of time....or something like that....!!!
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
891% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
It fits! Well done, and thanks for playing
November 25th, 2024  
Angela ace
Really inventive though!
November 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact