Photo 3256
Beauty behind 'Bert'
Like so many across the UK it has been one very, very wet & stormy day Saturday & Sunday, with lots of flooding around.
This is a little bit of 'Beauty behind Bert' (the name of the storm we have had) to lighten our day & spirits.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
4
1
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3256
photos
55
followers
76
following
3249
3250
3251
3252
3253
3254
3255
3256
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
25th November 2024 10:21am
tree
,
dark
,
red
,
green
,
sky
,
yellow
,
blue
,
outside
,
colors
,
color
,
trees
,
colours
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
rainbow
,
skyline
,
colour
,
stormy
,
countryside
,
row
,
hillside
Lesley Aldridge
ace
This is a beauty indeed thanks to Bert.
November 25th, 2024
haskar
ace
Amazing
November 25th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Fabulous colour and lovely composition.
November 25th, 2024
Sue Schaar
Beautiful, Love rainbows.
November 25th, 2024
