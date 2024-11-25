Previous
Beauty behind 'Bert' by ajisaac
Beauty behind 'Bert'

Like so many across the UK it has been one very, very wet & stormy day Saturday & Sunday, with lots of flooding around.

This is a little bit of 'Beauty behind Bert' (the name of the storm we have had) to lighten our day & spirits.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Lesley Aldridge ace
This is a beauty indeed thanks to Bert.
November 25th, 2024  
haskar ace
Amazing
November 25th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous colour and lovely composition.
November 25th, 2024  
Sue Schaar
Beautiful, Love rainbows.
November 25th, 2024  
