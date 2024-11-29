Previous
In the flow by ajisaac
In the flow

Always love to see 'our little waterfall' which flows after a considerable amount of rain (which comes down off the fields above and through some woodland to get to the roadside.)
29th November 2024

ajisaac

@ajisaac
Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire
