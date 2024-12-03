Sign up
Previous
Photo 3274
The family keeps on growing...
The Family keeps growing......hidden away in an exclusive location somewhere in the wilds of West Wales.....
Lovely little groups (have you noticed baby grandchild on left hand side with the grandparents?)
NOTE: None of the family were taller that the size of my little finger (if that).
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
1
1
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3267
3268
3269
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
3rd December 2024 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
green
,
family
,
mushrooms
,
outside
,
mushroom
,
cute
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
close-up
,
garden
,
cap
,
group
,
wood
,
logs
,
growing
,
stem
,
colour
,
moss
,
natural
,
fungi
,
grow
,
families
,
mossy
,
capped
,
stalk
,
groups
,
grouped
JackieR
ace
Beautiful little fairy village
December 3rd, 2024
