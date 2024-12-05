Previous
Fantastic Mr. Fox by ajisaac
Fantastic Mr. Fox

In my local town, the courtyard beside the Guildhall, you an catch the 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' playing his violin.

The statue is constructed in willow and stands about 14 feet tall.
