Previous
Photo 3276
Fantastic Mr. Fox
In my local town, the courtyard beside the Guildhall, you an catch the 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' playing his violin.
The statue is constructed in willow and stands about 14 feet tall.
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3276
photos
55
followers
76
following
897% complete
View this month »
3269
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
5th December 2024 11:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
face
,
violin
,
door
,
hand
,
outside
,
legs
,
street
,
fun
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
art
,
arm
,
statue
,
wall
,
building
,
fox
,
courtyard
,
willow
,
urban
,
facade
,
pov
,
gateway
,
render
,
art-installation
