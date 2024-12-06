Previous
River raging by ajisaac
Photo 3277

River raging

River here is still up high and raging from the recent rains....now we have Storm Darragh hitting us, so who knows how high its going to get...so staying well inside...(at the moment).
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
897% complete

Photo Details

