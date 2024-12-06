Sign up
Photo 3277
River raging
River here is still up high and raging from the recent rains....now we have Storm Darragh hitting us, so who knows how high its going to get...so staying well inside...(at the moment).
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
Tags
dark
,
white
,
outside
,
water
,
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
view
,
outdoors
,
river
,
landscape
,
wet
,
woodland
,
building
,
overcast
,
misty
,
riverbank
,
mill
