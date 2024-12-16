Previous
Next
Music Man by ajisaac
Photo 3287

Music Man

Street capture, local town; happy musician...why? Because he plays as below...

Music was my first love
And it will be my last.
Music of the future
And music of the past.

To live without my music
Would be impossible to do.
In this world of troubles,
My music pulls me through.

Music was my first love
And it will be last.
Music of the future
And music of the past
And music of the past
And music of the past.

Music was my first love
And it will be my last.
Music of the future
And music of the past.

To live without my music
Would be impossible to do.
In this world of troubles,
My music pulls me through.

Writer/s: John Miles
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
900% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact