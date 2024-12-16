Sign up
Photo 3287
Music Man
Street capture, local town; happy musician...why? Because he plays as below...
Music was my first love
And it will be my last.
Music of the future
And music of the past.
To live without my music
Would be impossible to do.
In this world of troubles,
My music pulls me through.
Music was my first love
And it will be last.
Music of the future
And music of the past
And music of the past
And music of the past.
Music was my first love
And it will be my last.
Music of the future
And music of the past.
To live without my music
Would be impossible to do.
In this world of troubles,
My music pulls me through.
Writer/s: John Miles
Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
hat
,
face
,
blue
,
writing
,
clothes
,
outside
,
street
,
town
,
music
,
man
,
fun
,
happy
,
view
,
outdoors
,
hands
,
laughter
,
wall
,
coat
,
saxophone
,
gigging
