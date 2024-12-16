Music Man

Street capture, local town; happy musician...why? Because he plays as below...



Music was my first love

And it will be my last.

Music of the future

And music of the past.



To live without my music

Would be impossible to do.

In this world of troubles,

My music pulls me through.



Music was my first love

And it will be last.

Music of the future

And music of the past

And music of the past

And music of the past.



Music was my first love

And it will be my last.

Music of the future

And music of the past.



To live without my music

Would be impossible to do.

In this world of troubles,

My music pulls me through.



Writer/s: John Miles

Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.