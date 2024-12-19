Previous
Next
Wombling Merry Christmas by ajisaac
Photo 3289

Wombling Merry Christmas

One of the local high street windows in a local small market town.

Who remembers The Wombles?
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
901% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Orinoco was my favourite
December 23rd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Oh gosh that's a trip down memory lane. Our bushwalking group is called the Wednesday Womblers.
December 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact