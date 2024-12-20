Sign up
Photo 3290
Fair and Fabulous
Fair and Fabulous.....yes you are!
Yep, this man is a fair (impartial and just, without favouritism or discrimination) and he is also fabulous (great, wonderful) man; many would judge him by his outer appearance but its what's inside that counts.....
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
face
,
window
,
blue
,
sign
,
outside
,
street
,
man
,
shop
,
view
,
standing
,
outdoors
,
pavement
,
building
,
colour
,
facade
,
signage
,
high-street
