The Grinch Post Box by ajisaac
Photo 3290

The Grinch Post Box

Has 'The Grinch' come to steal our letters this Christmas? I hope not!

The nutty knitters of Newcastle Emlyn has done a great job making over this post box a la Grinch!
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
Judith Johnson ace
Very clever and eye-catching
December 23rd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
What incredible effort! They must have great fun doing this!
December 23rd, 2024  
