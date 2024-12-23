Sign up
Photo 3290
The Grinch Post Box
Has 'The Grinch' come to steal our letters this Christmas? I hope not!
The nutty knitters of Newcastle Emlyn has done a great job making over this post box a la Grinch!
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
Judith Johnson
ace
Very clever and eye-catching
December 23rd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
What incredible effort! They must have great fun doing this!
December 23rd, 2024
