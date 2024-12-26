Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3296
Festive Spirits
Had to work today...until mid-day, so in the afternoon I went for a little river walk followed by a quick drink at a nearby watering hole (which is in fact by loads of water).
The Landlord certainly has entered the festive spirit while serving the festive spirits!!!
26th December 2024
26th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3300
photos
55
followers
76
following
904% complete
View this month »
3293
3294
3295
3296
3297
3298
3299
3300
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
26th December 2024 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pub
,
dark
,
christmas
,
light
,
glitter
,
bar
,
color
,
lights
,
furniture
,
table
,
colour
,
decorations
,
baubles
,
inside
,
festive
,
inn
,
indoors
,
hairs
,
public-house
,
boxing-day
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close