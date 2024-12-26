Previous
Festive Spirits by ajisaac
Photo 3296

Festive Spirits

Had to work today...until mid-day, so in the afternoon I went for a little river walk followed by a quick drink at a nearby watering hole (which is in fact by loads of water).

The Landlord certainly has entered the festive spirit while serving the festive spirits!!!
ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
