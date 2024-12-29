Previous
Next
Windy Wintery Walk by ajisaac
Photo 3297

Windy Wintery Walk

Blowing the cobwebs away after the festivities... more like being blown away into the water...
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
904% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact