Chained by ajisaac
Chained

Two interesting and arresting carved stone figures of dogs on the streets of Carmarthen, West Wales.

The added chains make for a realistic picture of holding back the dogs!
30th December 2024

ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Suzanne ace
Interesting. Are they parts/features/gargoyles from an older building?
January 1st, 2025  
