Photo 3296
Chained
Two interesting and arresting carved stone figures of dogs on the streets of Carmarthen, West Wales.
The added chains make for a realistic picture of holding back the dogs!
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
1
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
dog
,
face
,
door
,
chain
,
ears
,
outside
,
street
,
old
,
nose
,
eye
,
stone
,
view
,
dogs
,
outdoors
,
doorway
,
head
,
landscape
,
close-up
,
tongue
,
pavement
,
weathered
,
building
,
carved
,
sculpture
,
carving
,
figures
,
texture
,
urban
,
mouth
,
chains
,
chained
Suzanne
ace
Interesting. Are they parts/features/gargoyles from an older building?
January 1st, 2025
