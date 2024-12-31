Previous
Elders of the Woods by ajisaac
Elders of the Woods

Some of the 'Elders of the Woods' just outside where I live; old oaks (thankfully) still standing after the recent devastating storm that felled so many trees locally.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Suzanne ace
Love the edit on this to reinforce the effect
January 1st, 2025  
