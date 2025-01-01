Sign up
Previous
Photo 3298
Peas (Peace) to you
'Peas to you' - a more familiar vegetable on the table at New Year as opposed to Brussel Spouts on Christmas Day.
A fun post but with a deeper thought - Not just Peas but Peace to you.
Hope and pray that this year will be a year that brings 'Peace' to many world situations and also that you all have (or find) personal peace in 2025.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
