Peas (Peace) to you by ajisaac
Photo 3298

Peas (Peace) to you

'Peas to you' - a more familiar vegetable on the table at New Year as opposed to Brussel Spouts on Christmas Day.

A fun post but with a deeper thought - Not just Peas but Peace to you.

Hope and pray that this year will be a year that brings 'Peace' to many world situations and also that you all have (or find) personal peace in 2025.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
@ajisaac
