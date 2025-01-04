Previous
I'm bored.... by ajisaac
Photo 3306

I'm bored....

'I'm bored....'
Why is he bored....?
Who knows?
I'm open to your suggestions....

In the meantime here is the lyrics of the Iggy Pop song of the same title (I'm not a fan of Iggy but his words are quite cutting and makes one consider why we do things...or not..)

Me I'm not bored, I have so much I would like to accomplish that keeps me motivated etc.

I'm bored
I'm the chairman of the bored
I'm a lengthy monologue
I'm livin' like a dog
I'm bored
I bore myself to sleep at night
I bore myself in broad daylight
'Cause I'm bored
Just another slimy bore
I'm free to bore my well-bought friends
And spend my cash until the end
'Cause I'm bored
I'm bored
I'm the chairman of the board
I'm sick
I'm sick of all my kicks
I'm sick of all the stiffs
I'm sick of all the dips
I'm bored
I bore myself to sleep at night
I bore myself in broad daylight
'Cause I'm bored
I'm bored
Just another dirty bore
All right doll-face
Come on and bore me
I'm sick
I'm sick of all my kicks
I'm sick of all the stiffs
I'm sick of all the dips
I'm sick
I'm sick when I go to sleep at night
I'm still sick in the broad daylight
'Cause I'm bored
I'm bored
I'm the chairman of the
Bored

Songwriters: Iggy Pop
I'm Bored lyrics © BMG Rights Management
ajisaac

JackieR ace
Stinging lyrics indeed.
He's not bored- he's doing a Wordl
January 7th, 2025  
