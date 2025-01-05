Previous
Shelter from the storm by ajisaac
Photo 3307

Shelter from the storm

Another wild, wet and windy day, so this guy is finding 'Shelter from the Storm'.... (not sure if he is called Bob...)
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
906% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact