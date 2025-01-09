Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3311
Giving it some wellie
Old wellies (not a pair) and a tyre....both have (tyred) tired treads.....
The term Wellington boot (or Wellies for short) comes from Arthur Wellesley, 1st Duke of Wellington, who instructed his shoemaker to create the boot by modifying the design of the Hessian boot.
The more modern terms gumboot and rubber boot are both derived from the rubber that modern Wellington boots are made from, with the term "gum" coming from gum rubber used in their manufacture.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3311
photos
55
followers
76
following
907% complete
View this month »
3304
3305
3306
3307
3308
3309
3310
3311
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rubbish
,
black
,
outside
,
fun
,
outdoors
,
pattern
,
close-up
,
star
,
rubber
,
history
,
tread
,
boot
,
tip
,
sole
,
tyre
,
humour
,
wellington
,
curved
,
wellie
,
size9
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close