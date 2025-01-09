Giving it some wellie

Old wellies (not a pair) and a tyre....both have (tyred) tired treads.....



The term Wellington boot (or Wellies for short) comes from Arthur Wellesley, 1st Duke of Wellington, who instructed his shoemaker to create the boot by modifying the design of the Hessian boot.



The more modern terms gumboot and rubber boot are both derived from the rubber that modern Wellington boots are made from, with the term "gum" coming from gum rubber used in their manufacture.