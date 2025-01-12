Previous
On a white washed day by ajisaac
Photo 3314

On a white washed day

The weather hasn't been favourable; but you just got to get out or else it will be another 'white washed day'....
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
