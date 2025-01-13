Previous
Prints by ajisaac
I recently turned one of my photographs into artwork and have had the image printed on A4 and cards.

The A4 and a number of cards were purchased by a local historian, who is adding the prints to her exhibition which she takes around local village halls etc. for display.
