Oblivious by ajisaac
Photo 3317

Oblivious

Oblivious.... to the fact that she just walked across a (fairly) busy road junction consumed by the tiny screen in front of her clutched hand.... without even looking, at all...

15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
