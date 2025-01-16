Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3318
You've been well and truly framed!
Managed to capture this construction worker on the job unnoticed... yep... you've been well and truly framed...!
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3318
photos
55
followers
76
following
909% complete
View this month »
3311
3312
3313
3314
3315
3316
3317
3318
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix S4500
Taken
16th January 2025 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
blue
,
outside
,
street
,
fun
,
construction
,
view
,
outdoors
,
bricks
,
frame
,
landscape
,
brick
,
wall
,
building
,
urban
,
framed
,
framing
,
brickwork
,
workman
,
humour
,
tradesman
,
walling
,
lintel
Suzanne
ace
Good one!
January 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close