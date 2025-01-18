Previous
No colour on the horizon by ajisaac
No colour on the horizon

A trip out to Port Eynon, on the Gower Peninsula, to visit some of my wife's relatives.

After lunch we had a walk on the wild, windy and grey beach, tide out. The wind was a bit biting too.

Beach pretty deserted (only 2 others who braved the elements).
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
