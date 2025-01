Llanon Museum Cottage

I came across this wonderful cottage in the village of Llanon, Ceredigion in West Wales, which is now a museum.



Llanon Museum Cottage is a typical Cardiganshire cottage consisting of two rooms, built in the 19th century.



Built of stone and clay, with a thatched roof (originally) now cover by corrugated iron, to protect the under thatch. These cottages were often divided into two rooms downstairs by wooded partitions. On one side was the kitchen and entrance door, on the other a small bedroom.