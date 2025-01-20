Sign up
Photo 3322
Felled
Over 6 weeks later from the worst we have had in almost 35 years the road is still blocked as tree surgeons fell and cut up the wonderful old oak trees that toppled; the landscape will be changed forever.
(See my post of 17th December 24)
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
tree
,
road
,
outside
,
trees
,
woods
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
trunk
,
scenery
,
fallen
,
lane
,
debris
,
damaged
,
stacked
,
felled
