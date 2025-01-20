Previous
Felled by ajisaac
Over 6 weeks later from the worst we have had in almost 35 years the road is still blocked as tree surgeons fell and cut up the wonderful old oak trees that toppled; the landscape will be changed forever.

(See my post of 17th December 24)
ajisaac

