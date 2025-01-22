Previous
From Picture To Painting by ajisaac
From Picture To Painting

I have been playing around with various techniques recently and quite liked this transformation of my snap of village cottages into a water coloured painting.

What do you think?
22nd January 2025

ajisaac

@ajisaac
