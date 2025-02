Mining Heritage Remembered

This is an excerpt from a wonderful mural undertaken by Jenks-Art in the village of Cross Hands, Carmarthenshire; between Carmarthen & Swansea, Wales.



The village played an important role in the local coal industry, helping to house the many anthracite miners working in the nearby mines such as in Tumble. Norton & Co opened the Cross Hands Colliery in 1869. There were 859 employees at its peak in 1923.



By 1962 the village's collieries had closed.