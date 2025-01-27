Sign up
Photo 3327
De-railed
I've not taken this snap to laugh at someone else's misfortune, but because I like the perspective on this shot.
Unfortunately the driver took the bend rather too quickly and crashed over the barrier (but the barrier did its job).
The bend has claimed a few victims over the years (and a pub on the corner was demolished to make the road wider to stop even more accidents!).
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
Tags
tree
,
road
,
b&w
,
black
,
white
,
blackandwhite
,
outside
,
street
,
accident
,
glass
,
lights
,
outdoors
,
rail
,
metal
,
van
,
transport
,
windscreen
,
verge
,
metallic
,
pov
