De-railed by ajisaac
Photo 3327

De-railed

I've not taken this snap to laugh at someone else's misfortune, but because I like the perspective on this shot.

Unfortunately the driver took the bend rather too quickly and crashed over the barrier (but the barrier did its job).

The bend has claimed a few victims over the years (and a pub on the corner was demolished to make the road wider to stop even more accidents!).

27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
