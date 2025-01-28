Previous
Empty Spaces by ajisaac
Photo 3330

Empty Spaces

One of a few empty spaces we have currently in one of my local towns.

Really strange colour for the floor and ceiling; nod to the retro 60's (actually knowing where it is it has probably been the same since the 60's!).

Lyrics taken from the song 'Empty Spaces' off Pink Floyd's The Wall album.
28th January 2025

ajisaac

ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
