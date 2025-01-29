Sign up
Photo 3328
Corvus Inn Watercolour
This my snap and subsequent watercolour of the Corvus (Crow) Inn in St Clears, Carmarthenshire.
Built in 1873, Corvus House, as it was known, is a great family run pub, very friendly, serving excellent home styled cooking.
There is plenty of old photos, memorabilia and old pump discs etc.to keep your eyes occupied.
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
