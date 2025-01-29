Previous
Corvus Inn Watercolour by ajisaac
Corvus Inn Watercolour

This my snap and subsequent watercolour of the Corvus (Crow) Inn in St Clears, Carmarthenshire.

Built in 1873, Corvus House, as it was known, is a great family run pub, very friendly, serving excellent home styled cooking.

There is plenty of old photos, memorabilia and old pump discs etc.to keep your eyes occupied.
ajisaac

UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
