Walking with waves by ajisaac
Just a great walk along one of my favourite small coves to blow away the cobwebs.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
