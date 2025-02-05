Ancient Symbols

Within the churchyard lies the Nettasagri Stone, a 7ft tall spotted dolerite stone inscribed with 5th century Ogham markings, as well as a cross which was thought to have been added around the 9th or 10th centuries CE.



The Ogham is thought to translate to ‘of Nettasagri son of the kindred of Briaci’. The name is an Irish compound possibly meaning ‘champion of a leader’.



It is thought that this inscription would suggest the stone was commemorative in function, perhaps by the elite and followers of Irish descent (Deisi) who may have settled in North Pembrokeshire.