Previous
Next
Ancient Symbols by ajisaac
Photo 3334

Ancient Symbols

Within the churchyard lies the Nettasagri Stone, a 7ft tall spotted dolerite stone inscribed with 5th century Ogham markings, as well as a cross which was thought to have been added around the 9th or 10th centuries CE.

The Ogham is thought to translate to ‘of Nettasagri son of the kindred of Briaci’. The name is an Irish compound possibly meaning ‘champion of a leader’.

It is thought that this inscription would suggest the stone was commemorative in function, perhaps by the elite and followers of Irish descent (Deisi) who may have settled in North Pembrokeshire.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
913% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact