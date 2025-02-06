Sign up
Previous
Photo 3334
Now where did I leave that rock?
Spotted this small 'menhir' (standing stone) outside an old coastal bungalow; I do not believe the menhir was always there, but was 'planted' as a design statement, but why so close?
Perhaps the owners liked looking at it from their window?
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
0
0
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3334
photos
55
followers
76
following
913% complete
3327
3328
3329
3330
3331
3332
3333
3334
2
2
365
FinePix S4500
6th February 2025 2:43pm
window
,
outside
,
old
,
grass
,
stone
,
view
,
outdoors
,
rock
,
landscape
,
roof
,
building
,
curtain
,
tiles
,
menhir
