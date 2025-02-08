Sign up
Photo 3335
Reaching a milestone....
The old milestone marker along the main street in St Clears; there are fewer and fewer of these left now, as they get damaged, removed when pavements are replaced etc.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3335
photos
55
followers
76
following
913% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
outside
,
street
,
old
,
stone
,
outdoors
,
pavement
,
history
,
wall
,
grey
,
collage
,
numbers
,
letters
,
words
,
milestone
,
triptych
