Less Is Mor

Now an essential cupboard staple, Captain Cat's Mor Seasoning is fab; and more so as it is 'harvested' in the county where I am around West Pembrokeshire.



A spice blend of dried powdered seaweed, herbs, spices and lemon and orange peel.



The laver and dulse seaweed are hand harvested in a sustainable manner from UK waters and then dried for 24 hours before being toasted to maximise the flavour. The seaweed is then ground down to become a powder which is mixed with several spices and herbs.



Once mixed it is then sealed into the iconic Captain Cat's tin for essential store cupboard use.



