Previous
Next
Less Is Mor by ajisaac
Photo 3342

Less Is Mor

Now an essential cupboard staple, Captain Cat's Mor Seasoning is fab; and more so as it is 'harvested' in the county where I am around West Pembrokeshire.

A spice blend of dried powdered seaweed, herbs, spices and lemon and orange peel.

The laver and dulse seaweed are hand harvested in a sustainable manner from UK waters and then dried for 24 hours before being toasted to maximise the flavour. The seaweed is then ground down to become a powder which is mixed with several spices and herbs.

Once mixed it is then sealed into the iconic Captain Cat's tin for essential store cupboard use.

9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
920% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact