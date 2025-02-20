Sign up
Photo 3339
Moorings
The marina at Caernarfon, North Wales, looking inviting despite a really biting wind. Plenty of money tied up here.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
ajisaac
@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
3338
3339
3340
3341
3342
3343
3344
3345
2
365
FinePix S4500
20th February 2025 3:49pm
blue
,
outside
,
water
,
boats
,
view
,
outdoors
,
landscape
,
bright
,
boat
,
building
,
harbour
,
marina
,
sailing
,
yachts
,
masts
