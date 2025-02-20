Previous
Moorings by ajisaac
Photo 3339

Moorings

The marina at Caernarfon, North Wales, looking inviting despite a really biting wind. Plenty of money tied up here.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

ajisaac

@ajisaac
UPDATE: APRIL 21 Having lived in Wiltshire, England all my life, my family & I took the decision to 'up-sticks' and move to North Pembrokeshire in...
